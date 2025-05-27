PF SAYS UPND’S CHOICE OF CANDIDATE IN LUMEZI GIVES OPPOSITION ALLIANCE CHANCE TO WIN

Opposition Patriotic Front Acting president Given Lubinda has charged that the adoption of Lufeyo Ngoma as the UPND candidate in the Lumezi parliamentary by-election gives the opposition alliance higher chances of scooping the seat without hurdles because he is an easy candidate to beat.

Speaking to Phoenix News in an interview following the unveiling of Mr. Ngoma by the UPND as its candidate, Mr. Lubinda says the PF who will contest the Lumezi by-election on the national congress party ticket is presenting a way better and more credible candidate compared to Mr. Ngoma.

He says the PF is equally presenting a more credible alliance considering how it has been able to attract new members with sound mind and better vision not only for the upcoming by-election but Milengi and Sikongo ward elections.

Mr. Lubinda has emphasized that the PF is not threatened by Mr. Ngoma’s candidacy but sees it as an opportunity to win the seat.

PHOENIX NEWS