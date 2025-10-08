PF SECRETARIAT WILL BE CLOSED UNTIL COURT ISSUES ARE RESOLVED – CHABINGA





Acting Patriotic Front- PF- leader Robert Chabinga says the party’s secretariat will be closed until matters are resolved in court.





Mr. Chabinga has warned that anyone who attempts to use the secretariat will face consequences.



Speaking during a press briefing in Mafinga today, Mr. Chabinga advised party members to follow the law and allow the courts to resolve disputes.





He instructed the PF Secretary General to write to those using the party’s secretariat without authorisation and to start legal proceedings against them.





Meanwhile, Mr. Chabinga has condemned tribal remarks made by some politicians, stressing that such divisive language should not be tolerated in the country.



He said politics must not be used to divide the country.





Mr. Chabinga expressed gratitude to President Hakainde Hichilema for promoting peace and unity in the country.





He also commended the President for supporting traditional ceremonies across the country, particularly in Muchinga Province, where 21 traditional ceremonies are held.



ZNBC

PF ACTING PRESIDENT ROBERT M. CHABINGA ADDRESSES PRESS IN MAFINGA PROVINCE



October 8th, 2025- Mafinga



In a press briefing held this morning in Mafinga Province, PF Acting President Robert M Chabinga addressed various pressing issues, offering guidance and asserting the party’s stance on several matters. Here are the key points from the briefing:





Chabinga advised against letting emotions dictate actions, particularly when it comes to court cases. He emphasized the importance of approaching legal matters with a level head.





The acting president dismissed claims of power hunger, stating, “I’m not power hungry at all.” He highlighted that the PF’s alliance is with the UPND, not TONSE, clarifying the party’s political stance.





Chabinga drew a distinction between Zambia and Malawi, emphasizing their differences. He expressed confidence in Zambia’s economic progress under President HH’s leadership.





The PF acting president praised the Constituency Development Fund (CDF), stating it’s doing very well. He credited President HH as a “proper economical driver,” expressing optimism about the country’s economic trajectory.





In a stern warning, Chabinga announced that the PF Secretariat would be closed immediately upon his return to Lusaka. This move suggests a renewed focus on party operations and discipline.





Chabinga called on the church to pray for the country as it approaches elections, acknowledging the significance of this period.



The acting president dismissed the TONSE alliance as a “non-starter,” questioning the logic of seeking guidance from those he deemed unprepared to offer it.





Chabinga reaffirmed the party’s support for President HH, stating, “You don’t change the winning team.” He emphasized that the focus should be on the 2031 elections, rather than 2026, solidifying his stance on the current administration.



Issued By:

PF Media Director

Aaram Zulu