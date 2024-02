PF SG PAYS HOMAGE TO PRIME MINISTER OF BAROTSELAND



….. Sends warm greetings to the King/ Litunga of Barotseland.



Patriotic Front PF Secretary General Hon Raphael Nakacinda pays homage to the Prime Minister/Ngambela of the Barotseland BRE as he informed him of the physical attack on him by UPND cadres led by notorious Brian Mulenga during the Kuomboka Fundraising Dinner Dance.

Mongu, Western Province