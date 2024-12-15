PF SG REPRESENTS ECL AT JACOB ZUMA’S PARTY FIRST YEAR ANNIVERSARY

“PF SG REPRESENTS ECL AT UMKHONTO WESIZWE FIRST YEAR ANNIVERSARY.”

I have been privileged to come and deliver a message of solidarity and congratulations to President Jacob Zuma and the UMKHONTO WESIZWE-MK Party on behalf of his brother PF President Dr Edgar Chagwa LUNGU and the Patriotic Front on the 1st Anniversary celebrations of the MK Party taking place today at Moses Mabida Stadium in Durban in South Africa this Afternoon.



We are amazed and take cognizance for the progress and impact the party has made in a short period of its since its birth. It’s baby that within a few weeks and months has learnt to crawl, walk and run. Even outrunning organizations that have existed for decades.

Changing the political dynamics of South Africa and setting a tone of a second wave the liberation struggle against those who have chosen to sell out and turned themselves into puppets of the oppressors. And those who have continued to loot the natural resources of the continent.



Aluta Cntinua the revolutionary movement for the second emancipation of the continent from economic saboteurs, until the African child is fully liberated economically, politically and spiritually.



Indeed we have witnessed that the people’s will and struggle doesn’t require years to achieve results, and there are many lessons and insights we have picked from our interactions with President Zuma.