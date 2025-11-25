PF Solidly Supports Oasis Forum’s Anti-Bill 7 Stance- Given Lubinda

PRESS STATEMENT FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE



25th November 2025



PF Solidly Supports Oasis Forum’s Anti-Bill 7 Stance



The Patriotic Front (PF) reaffirms its unwavering support for the Oasis Forum’s position against Bill 7. We call upon all PF members in Lusaka and surrounding towns to mobilize and turn out in large numbers to participate in the peaceful march against Bill 7 slated for this Friday, 28th November 2025. This demonstration will showcase the unity and determination of the Zambian people in rejecting this contentious bill.





Dialogue Proposal Deemed Too Late (Mwakamba Late)



The PF finds the recent proposal for dialogue to be untimely and unacceptable. Had there been a genuine desire for dialogue, it should have been initiated in 2022 when we advocated for an extended consultation process for constitutional refinement. The government had ample opportunity to engage in meaningful discussions, but instead, they chose to push forward with the bill without adequate stakeholder input.

Notably, President Hakainde Hichilema and his MPs rejected Bill 10, a similar bill presented by the Patriotic Front. Our stance is that Bill 7 should exceed the standards set by Bill 10. Furthermore, this bill has been rejected by key stakeholders, including the Constitutional Court, the Catholic Church, and the NGOCC, rendering it an illegal and non-transparent piece of legislation. It is questionable why it is being brought back to Parliament for enactment. Moreover, the committee appointed by the President to oversee this process is fraudulent.



*Warning for MPs*



We are aware that some MPs have allegedly been or will be bribed with substantial funds, specifically K3 million each, to support the bill. We will ensure that these MPs are held accountable for their actions. We will engage with constituents in their respective constituencies and urge voters not to re-elect those who prioritize personal gain over the welfare of the Zambian people. The people will not forget those who betrayed their trust.





*The Bill 7 Must Be Rejected*



We implore President Hakainde Hichilema to heed the cry of the Zambian people. The bill must be rejected in its current form, as it does not serve the interests of the nation. We urge the President to prioritize the voices of the people and act in the best interest of Zambia.





*United We Stand*



The PF remains committed to upholding the principles of democracy, transparency, and accountability. We will continue to fight for the rights of the Zambian people and ensure that those in power are held accountable for their actions.



Honourable Given Lubinda

Acting President, Patriotic Front