PF SPONSORING THE BAROTSE LAND DISCUSSION: UPND GOVERNMENT AND ALL WELL MEANING ZAMBIANS SHOULD WAKE UP- SIKAILE SIKAILE

PF SPONSORING THE BAROTSE LAND DISCUSSION: UPND GOVERNMENT AND ALL WELL MEANING ZAMBIANS SHOULD WAKE UP

For those who find pleasure in supporting Lungu today, it’s your choice. Some of us endured suffering through his henchmen like Kaizer Zulu and other overzealous individuals who treated us like criminals, even when we had committed no crime. Opposing their brutality resulted in us being targeted for our innocent stance. Witnessing the man who led a group of thugs now portraying himself as a champion of peace and economic growth is not only irritating but a massive insult to the majority of Zambians.

If UPND, you still have doubts, watch their new narrative on the Barotse land discussion. Suddenly, they sound like they are on the side of the people of the Western Province. Critically analyze this; it’s a scheme that unfortunately some people from the Western Province are falling for. Chris Zumani, for instance, has written a lengthy article about this, among many others.

Now, let me take you, the people of the Western Province, and Zambia at large, back to pre-2011. PF lied to the people of the Western Province, promising them their Barotse land if they won. My relatives believed this promise and massively voted for PF. What happened next? Today, they are pushing an agenda to portray HH negatively on this issue. If HH had mentioned a country called Barotse land, these same individuals would be spreading misguided information across the country, claiming that HH wants to divide Zambia.

Be extra careful with them, ba UPND. We are warning you because we know them inside and out. Instead of calling for unity, they are pushing this divisive narrative, and then they will turn around and take another route. I just hope, UPND, that your noses are able to sniff thousands of kilometers away, like mine.

It is shocking to see some opposition leaders sitting beside these men who terrorized Zambians. Is it because they didn’t harm or killed your close friends or relatives that you now see them as good men, or are you just power-hungry? Opposition leaders, build your own unique character. I understand the notion that politics is about numbers, but acquire these numbers with dignity.

However, this resurgence of nonsense has been fueled by UPND’s lenient approach. Those who commanded or ordered thugs now feel empowered to cause trouble in Zambia. Our lives remain at risk as long as such brutal individuals exist.

I want to make it clear to the UPND government that treating these individuals with kid gloves will only encourage them to continue causing havoc. They are constantly scheming evil and posing threats to our nation. If given the opportunity to be in charge for just one day, many UPND supporters could become refugees or even lose their lives, not because they committed any crimes, but because that’s the nature of these individuals. Don’t say you weren’t warned.

Sikaile C Sikaile