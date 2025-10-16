PF STRUCTURES INTACT AS TONSE ALLIANCE BACKS EDGAR LUNGU’S GREEN MOVEMENT

PF STRUCTURES INTACT AS TONSE ALLIANCE BACKS ECL’S GREEN MOVEMENT



Lusaka… Thursday, October 16, 2025



The Tonse Alliance has reaffirmed its recognition of the Patriotic Front (PF) as the anchor party within the coalition, describing recent attempts to undermine the party’s growing influence as “misguided and politically motivated.”





According to Mr. Ibrahim Kabwe Mwamba, a member of the Tonse Alliance Council of Leaders, the alliance’s rules of engagement were formally established under the guidance of Interim Chairman Dr. Danny Pule and Secretary General Hon. Raphael Nakachinda, acting on behalf of former President Edgar Chagwa Lungu (ECL) and the PF Central Committee.





“Apostle Danny Pule, on behalf of the Tonse Alliance Council of Leaders, recognized the Patriotic Front as the anchor party of the alliance,” Mr. Mwamba said.





“Despite attempts by certain individuals to discredit the fast-growing green political movement associated with ECL, the PF’s national structure remains intact and functional in all ten provinces.”





Mr. Mwamba added that the state’s reported efforts to reorganize leadership within the PF by positioning Robert Chabinga as acting president have not disrupted the existing organizational framework.





“The Patriotic Front continues to operate under the leadership of Hon. Given Lubinda as Acting President and Hon. Raphael Nakachinda as Secretary General, in line with the party constitution and in honor of the legacy of the late Sixth Republican President,” he stated.





He further emphasized that all aspiring presidential candidates within the PF will be required to follow the party’s prescribed electoral process at the forthcoming national convention, slated for the first week of November 2025.





“Only through a legitimate and constitutionally mandated process can the PF secure the support of President Lungu’s base and the Tonse Alliance Council of Leaders as we prepare to challenge President Hakainde Hichilema in the next general elections,” Mr. Mwamba said.



SE