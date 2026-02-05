PF STRUCTURES MUST RALLY BEHIND BRIAN MUNDUBILE’S TONSE ALLIANCE IN THE AWAKE OF EXPULSIONS-  PF MP Hon Yotam Mtayachalo 

PRESS STATEMENT FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE



PF STRUCTURES MUST RALLY BEHIND BRIAN MUNDUBILE’S TONSE ALLIANCE IN THE AWAKE OF EXPULSIONS;





First and foremost I want to take this opportunity to condemn in strongest possible terms the conduct of Mr Given Lubinda’s faction of continued expulsion of legitimate members from the Patriotic Front without legitimate reasons when actually he is supposed to be engaging in constructive dialogue in order to promote the spirit of unity in the party which is more paramount at the moment.





This conduct is totally unacceptable and unnecessary and above all where is Mr Given Lubinda’s faction drawing its powers from to continue transacting PF business when actually there is an interlocutory injunction which was issued by the Kabwe High Court rightly or wrongly in favour of Morgan N’gona restraining anyone or their agents from transacting any business of the PF until further order of the court?





Fellow members of the Patriotic Front it is important to note that good leaders are known during the time of a crisis on how they resolve a crisis and as such I feel that the action by the so called PF central committee which sat yesterday to expel members without legal authority is merely compounding the already volatile situation in the party.





Therefore I want to make an earnest appeal to all PF structures throughout the country to reject the undemocratic style Mr Lubinda is running the party because expulsions are not the solution to resolving the problems which have engulfed the Patriotic Front but through constructive and genuine dialogue.





Further,I want to urge all PF party structures throughout the country to align themselves with the legitimate leadership of Hon Brian Mundubile as TONSE President because we have no luxury of time to continue wasting time arguing with enemies of progress especially that the election of Brain Mundubile as TONSE torch bearer has been welcomed by the majority members country wide.





Furthermore, may I also draw the attention of the opposition leaders in the country on the circular purportedly issued by the Electoral Commission of Zambia(ECZ) on qualifications of presidential candidates in light of the 2026 general elections which the electoral body has described as fake however the matter must not be taken lightly because there is no smoke without fire and as such they maybe something cooking.





Lastly but not the least I would like to advise the ECZ that Zambia is not going to hold a general election for the first time and as such the Electoral Commission of Zambia(ECZ) shall not be allowed to prescribe qualifications for presidential or any other candidates which are in conflict with the Zambian constitution and I think that message must be made abundantly very clear to ECZ as any action which violates the provisions of the constitution which is the supreme law of land shall be challenged legally.





Issued by;



Hon Yotam Mtayachalo

Member of parliament for Chama North