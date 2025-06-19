PF supports Lungu family says Nakacinda after body repatriation drama



WITH the late former president Edgar Lungu’s return home postponed at the eleventh hour, for the second time, Patriotic Front (PF) faction secretary general Raphael Nakacinda has assured the Lungu family and the nation that the former ruling party is standing firmly by the bereaved.





Addressing journalists yesterday, Nakacinda said that despite the confusion surrounding the cancellation of yesterday’s scheduled repatriation of Lungu’s remains, the PF and Tonse Alliance were not rattled, but resolute in their support for the family’s wishes.





Nakacinda revealed that the party had worked closely with the former Head of State and his family since he left office in 2021 and fully understands the sensitive position the family finds itself in amid mounting political tension and public scrutiny.





“We have consistently stated that our position is to remain standing with the family,” said Nakacinda.



The PF leader used the moment to call on the government to handle matters surrounding the death and funeral of Lungu with compassion, consultation, and dignity.





He added that when families and citizens raise concerns, they deserve respectful answers and not threats.



“We want to urge government and the UPND that there is a better way to deal with some of these matters,” he added.





The remains of President Lungu were expected to arrive in the country yesterday, but the programme was cancelled following developments Nakacinda described as pressure that “besieged the family” over the past few days.





It’s been 14 days since the death of Lungu in South Africa which resulted in Government initially declaring a seven day mourning period but due to misunderstanding from the berieved family’s side the repatriation was halted for yesterday leading to the extension of the mourning by nine days.





But at the 11th hour, while reporters and the defence force in that country waited for the body to be repatriated, everything was called off with Lungu’s family citing a likelihood of a breach in the agreement arrived at during Sundays briefing of how the family wanted to proceed with funeral and repatriation process.





The funeral has overshadowed a lot of events with the Zambian Association of Musician Brian Bwembya AKA B Flow lamenting because entertainment Day events were halted, making it hard for artiste to generate income.



By George Musonda



Kalemba June 19, 2025