PF To Be Evicted From Its Head Offices For Failure To Pay K1,180,000 Outstanding Rentals

Main opposition PF offices at verge of being grabbed

The moves to decimate the main opposition andbimmediate former ruling party – Patriotic Front (PF) has now gone into high gear with a new move to grab and evict them from their head offices in Lusaka.

According to a notice of demand, Juldan properties, the company which owns the property used as the PF head offices in Lusaka have given the Patriotic Front (PF) a 7 Days ultimatum to pay in full a sum of K1,180,000 outstanding rentals failure to which, the former ruling party will be evicted.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with the Zambian Business Times -ZBT, A. Mbambara legal practitioners representing Juldan properties confirmed the development and noted that the PF’s failure to pay the overdue amount owed to Juldan properties will attract legal action and possible eviction.

“Our client leased the premises to them and they didn’t pay their rental arrears and we don’t know where their current legal office is. We’ve been unable to serve the notice personally to the PF secretary General and that is why we advertised it in that notice to the press before we actually sue them.” the associate revealed but asked that their name be withheld.

Meanwhile, according to a notice dated 11th March, 2024 from A. Mbambara legal practitioners addressed to the PF Secretary General seen by ZBT, the PF have been given a 7 days ultimatum to pay their office rental dues failure to which will attract embarrassing and tedious ligation.

” We act for Juldan properties (hereinafter referred to as “our client”), kindly note our professional interest. Our client informs us that you are in default of payment for office rentals, and that despite numerous reminders, the above due sum remains unpaid. In view of the foregoing, we have been instructed to demand from you, as we do now the immediate payment of the overdue sum of K1,180, 000 to be paid in full within 7 days”.

“Should you neglect to pay the said amount, we hold firm instructions to proceed to court. Further, note, that should the matter go to court, you will be liable to pay not only the above captioned amount with interest, but also legal costs and other attendant expenses in connection thereto. We trust you will act prudently and avert the costly, embarrassing and tedious ligation,” read the notice.

The main opposition PF has had their office holders record amended with a creation of two factions in what looks like the historical trend or political play book were the ruling party embarks on destroying their main opposition in the hope of securing a second term.- Zambian Business Times -ZBT,