PF, TONSE ALLIANCE DOOMSAYERS DOOMED.



…. Brian Mundubile says the UPND is so scared of the PF and its alliance partners that they have embarked on manufacturing propaganda in their attempt to cause confusion and division in Zambia’s largest opposition





By GIDEON NYENDWA



THE Patriotic Front (PF) and the Tonse Alliance will not be stirred into confusion by doom sayers plotting disunity with the desire of weakening the opposition, Brian Mundubile has charged.





And Mr Mundubile has accused Finance Minister Dr Situmbeko Musokotwane of failing to tell Zambians the truth about the real cost of the Ndola-Lusaka dual carriageway and has demanded that the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) should consider investigating the project for corruption.





Mr Mundubile, the PF Central Committee member and Tonse Alliance national chairperson for Parliamentary Affairs has rubbished the propaganda being propagated by some online rogue publication that there is a revolt among the leadership in Zambia’s largest opposition political outfit.





Mr Mundubile has assured the public that both the PF and the Tonse Alliance would remain steadfast and focused on delivering victory to Zambians in the 2026 general election.





He has dismissed reports suggesting the formation of a parallel alliance through the Forum for Democracy and Development (FDD), calling the claims unfounded and divisive only meant to cause confusion.





“My position is clear. I remain a very strong member of the Patriotic Front, a member of the Central Committee, and national chairperson for Parliamentary Affairs in the Tonse Alliance. They (UPND) are so scared that the PF and the Tonse Alliance has remained strong, united with the real possibility of forming government next year,” said Mr Mundubile.





“Mr Mundubile said the FDD was in the same alliance with PF and part of the Tonse Alliance and that the two political parties were working together with the aim of defeating the UPND in 2026.



Mr Mundubile emphasized that such misinformation was likely being peddled by UPND, which he said was growing increasingly uneasy because the Tonse Alliance was gaining momentum.





“We know the Tonse Alliance is causing sleepless nights in the UPND camp, especially after they delivered their final budget, which brought no meaningful solutions,” he said.



Mr Mundubile reaffirmed that both the PF and the Tonse Alliance would not be moved by attempts to divide them, stressing their commitment to national unity, accountability, and victory in 2026.





He pointed out several failings in the UPND government, including no permanent solution to load shedding, no improvements in the agricultural sector and unanswered questions surrounding key infrastructure projects.





And Mr Mundubile has said one of the most contentious issues under the UPND government has been the Ndola-Lusaka Dual Carriageway Project, which he described as a troubled project.



Mr Mundubile has criticized Finance Minister Situmbeko Musokotwane for not being transparent about the real cost of the project by avoiding to include foregone revenue.





“The Minister is only mentioning the initial cost, but in proper accounting, foregone revenue is also part of the total cost. The government has surrendered toll rights to the concessionaire even on roads they didn’t build,” Mr Mundubile said.





He also revealed that for most of 2024, the Ndola-Lusaka Dual Carriageway project had no consultant, raising concerns over project supervision and quality assurance.





“How does a project of this scale go nearly a year without a consultant? The Minister of Infrastructure must explain why there was no oversight, and the Anti-Corruption Commission must investigate why a contractor was allowed to work without supervision,” Mr Mundubile said.



(Credit:Daily Nation Zambia)