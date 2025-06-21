PF/TONSE ALLIANCE to hold a Press Briefing, tomorrow, Saturday, 21st June

NOTICE OF PRESS BRIEFING



Lusaka, 20th June 2025



This serves to notify the media fraternity as well as the general public, that there shall be a joint PF/TONSE ALLIANCE Press Briefing, tomorrow, Saturday, 21st June 2025 at 10hrs.





The main agenda item of the Press Briefing will be to guide members and the general public on the modalities for mourning the 6th Republican President, His Excellence Dr Edgar Chagwa Lungu in South Africa.





The Press Briefing shall commence at 10 am sharp, and shall be addressed by the PF Acting President, who is also TONSE ALLIANCE Acting Chairman, Hon. Given Lubinda, and other senior officials. The venue for the Press Briefing shall be communicated on the morning of Saturday, 21st June 2025.





Only media practitioners from reputable and independent media houses, that have been reporting objectively and with respect, during the mourning process, shall be admitted.





Issued by:



Sean E. Tembo (SET)

PeP President & TONSE ALLIANCE Spokesperson

Lusaka, Zambia