PF/TONSE ALLIANCE TO PROVIDE YOUTH WINGS WITH LAWYERS



….in view of continued harassment of opposition by the UPND administration



Kabwe… Wednesday April 2, 2025



Tonse Alliance Youth National Chairperson Celestine Mambula Mukandila says the Patriotic Front (PF) and Tonse Alliance have secured Lawyers to represent youth wings in view of the continued harassment of political opponents by the UPND administration.





Mr Mukandila, who is also the PF Matero Constituency strongman, says the UPND government has continued to suppress their political opponents hence the need for the youths to have legal representation.



Speaking to journalists shortly after visiting the funeral house of Kabwe District Youth Treasurer Frazer Mataliki, Mr Mukandila said Zambia’s democracy should flourish.





“I am with PF MCC Central Provincial Chairperson for Central Province Billy Sichamba, Mambilima PF Member of Parliament Hon Jean Chisenga, Hon Japhen Mwakalombe and other district and provincial officials. We went to the funeral house for District Youth Treasurer Frazer Mataliki (Former Councillor) and we came to visit our colleagues in prison (former Kawambwa Central MP Hon Nickson Chikangwa and former Pambashe lawmaker, Hon Ronald Chitotela). I had a privilege of meeting some youths in Kabwe district and we encouraged them to remain strong and vigilant and assured them that as PF/Tonse Alliance will provide lawyers,” he said.





“To ensure that the harassment that we are faced with by this UPND government, it is important this is attended to. We have got a consortium of lawyers for the youth wings and we are encouraging the youths in the PF and Tonse Alliance that there are lawyers to represent them in the quest to fight for Zambia’s democracy.”





Mr Mukandila further said lawyers are on standby to deal with the continued threats by the UPND on the opposition especially PF and Tonse Alliance.





“We have a government of liars as they have failed to keep their promises and failed to run the country. As long as HH indicated that he is on the seat with both butt0cks, we will ensure that the will of the people prevails. In 2026, Zambians will uproot him together with the seat he is glued on,” he added.





The team also visited former DMMU National Coordinator MCC Chanda Kabwe who had an operation.