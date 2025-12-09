PF, TONSE TO DECIDE ON PARTICIPATION IN CHAWAMA BY-ELECTION



PATRIOTIC Front Acting President Given Lubinda says the party, under the Tonse Alliance, has not yet decided whether it will participate in the upcoming Chawama Parliamentary by-election.





The Electoral Commission of Zambia has set 16th December 2025 for nominations, with the election scheduled for 15th January 2026.





Mr. Lubinda says the announcement does not bring any excitement for the PF, considering the way Parliament has handled the matter involving former Chawama Member of Parliament Tasila Lungu.





He says Ms. Lungu’s absence from Parliament was not intentional, but was a result of the passing of her father, a situation further complicated by the ongoing court case initiated by the UPND government.





Mr. Lubinda questioned how anyone could take pride in drinking tea in Parliament while Ms. Lungu’s father was lying in the morgue, describing the situation as taboo.



Diamond TV