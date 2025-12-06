PF TOP LEADERSHIP TIME TO ACT IS NOW BECAUSE IT’S NOW OR NEVER.



I refer to the subject matter above, Its only 5 months before Presidential Nominations Date and The Party is still having Confusions and divisions, There is No Sign of Unity among our Top Leadership Despite All the Provincial, District, Constituency, Ward Leadership and General membership of PF Being Intact.

All I can say is Don’t take the patience of PF membership and Leadership from Structures for Granted, No!! Listen to what people are saying, Not everyone can be a President, Learn to give chances to each other and Support each other.



In 2021 UPND party won election not because it was a prefered party No, But it was just the most organised and disciplined party at the Time but with these Divisions in the party we can’t go anywhere.





My Appeal to The Top Leadership of PF is that Stop putting your interest first instead put the interest of Zambia  First. Let all Aspiring Presidential Candidates Come Together and find a way forward and Bring hope to our membership and Zambians at Large. This is not time to talk more but its time to ACT, Do more actions than speaking.





Ba Inonge Mutukwa Wina and other Council of Elders in PF Kindly help us snd facilitie to choose a Leader before 15th December 2025 in Readiness for 2026 General elections.





Let’s Avoid Hatred, Let’s Avoid Utterances which can bring Divisions in the party, Let’s Learn to Forgive Each other, Let’s Love Each other. let’s Embrace Christ’s Love

Given Lubinda Inonge Mutukwa Wina Brian Mundubile Makebi Zulu Miles Sampa Greyford Monde and all Aspiring Presidential Candidates Come Together and find a way forward for the Intact PF membership and Zambians at Large if you really Love Zambia



I Remain

Hon Musukwa Nivel

Chembe Ward Councillor… PF

Kalulushi Constituency