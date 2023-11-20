PF & UPND ALLIANCE RUMOURS ARE FAKE & DELIBERATE PROPAGANDA BY A CLIQUE OF JAIL BOUND FORMER PF MINISTERS- Miles Sampa



PF & UPND ALLIANCE RUMOURS ARE FAKE & DELIBERATE PROPAGANDA BY A CLIQUE OF JAIL BOUND FORMER PF MINISTERS & THEIR LOOT BENEFICIARY CADRES



19.11.2023

Been prompted to issue this statement after a number of inbox inquiries from those amongst us that are gullible from professional propagandists most of whom somehow briefly found their way into the Zambian political arena. In reality they have no role to play on top or bottom of the politics segments of Zambia other than to cook lies to sustain their presence.

This so to maintain some space to continue stealing public resources for their personal pockets at the expense of the poor majority. Despite their relevance having expired in August of 2022 and as it was then, they have never known or learnt how to concede defeat. The known now former PF hijacker have since resolted to desperate last kicks propaganda preaching directly or through paid surrogates that Miles Sampa wants PF in an alliance with UPND.

It’s all Lies as it’s them that were about to sell PF to a smaller party for their personal gain. Evidence is in public domain.

In the profile pic was about 2004 when the PF founder President Michael Sata and the UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema conferred as main opposition leaders to the then MMD government led by Rupiah Banda (MHSRIEP). Big difference herein to current status quo in that now one of the two (PF) is in opposition and the other (UPND) is the ruling party.

For us we will never even attend a meeting discussing diluting the PF more so towards ruling or any other party. It will never happen as that would be betraying both Zambians & Michael Sata. We have an emotional and inescapable duty to one day get the PF back into government where Michael Sata left the boat and hijackers carelessly got it removed from power. This happened purely due to their greed, corruption and sponsorship of violent cadres into public domains like markets and bus stations.

The sponsors of above headlined lies are those former PF leaders that lost in elections in 2021 and also recently had their clique lose at the PF primaries at the extra ordinary general conference held on Zambia’s independence Day anniversary 24th October 2023. They continue to live in denial of their circumstances and current realities. Their only remaining ammunition is sponsoring false hood and propapdaga. The same tactic that did not help them win public votes in 2023.

If it’s not us in Gods’ plans to take PF back into power, the new PF leader that will replace us will indeed one day get to take the PF back into power.

PF in opposition is vital and good on behalf of Zambians for the much needed checks and balances on the ruling UPND. An alliance with the ruling UPND is therefore impossible in the period under Miles Bwalya Sampa as the opposition PF President.

We urge all true PF members especially those that never or refused to benefit from their government coffers stolen money to dispel such propaganda with the contempt it deserves .

Issued by;

Miles Bwalya Sampa, MP

Patriotic Front (PF) President