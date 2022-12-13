PF UPSET THAT GOVT HAS TERMINATED OVER 190 FEEDER ROAD CONTRACTS AWARDED GIVEN TO ITS ( PF) CADRES
By Mabvuto Mtonga
The government has with immediate effect terminated 199 poorly-performing feeder road contracts totalling 7,685.95 kilometres that were procured by the PF regime at a whooping K10.4 billion.
According to a spreadsheet indicating the terminated road contracts and the contractors involved, K2, 942, 800, 537.41 was already paid out on these poorly-performing feeder road contracts out of the K10.4 billion.
Among the contractors who have been affected by this mass termination of road contracts, include Chipangali PF member of parliament, Andrew Lubusha, whose Andrich Freights Company Ltd features prominently on the list.
On one contract awarded to Lubusha, a former Eastern Province PF chairperson, on May 15, 2020, was contracted to rehabilitate the 49-kilometre Chong to Chifumbo via Chinunda to Msoro Road at a cost of over K47 million.
For attaining a 64 percent progression rate, Lubusha was paid K26,702,935.21 after the works were certified. Lubusha has several other contracts in several parts of the country for which he was paid millions of Kwacha despite performing poorly.
Also making the list is Bangweulu PF member of parliament Chanda Katotobwe’s Tomorrow Investments, not new to such terminations as president Levy Mwanawasa blacklisted this company in 2007 for corrupt dealings.
But among many other such contracts, the PF regime on April 2, 2018 awarded Tomorrow Investments a contract for the periodic maintenance of the 17 kilometres Chamasongwe School Road in Chipata, Eastern Province.
Despite the contractor’s vivid poor performance on the project which was awarded at a cost of over K30 million, Katotobwe was paid K30,157,374.55 after the works were certified.
The list of contractors affected by the termination of these feeder road contracts, further includes Middlecreet Civil Contractors, Oastermans Agencies, Jonda Contractors, Beng Wave Investments Ltd, Shachitari Contractors, Dan Prod General Dealers, Kapomu General Dealers, NAB Africa Enterprises, Teviem Enterprises.
Others are Norwood Enterprises Ltd, Infasim Contractors, Northrise Engineering, DWA Zambia Ltd, Mount Olive, Ziluchi Investments Ltd, Mitcho Technical Works, Jermha Investments Ltd, Vineline Investments, Suppworks (Z) Ltd, Skylink, Pineware Enterprises, Skadi Investments, and Oak Build (Z) Ltd.
Further, the other affected contractors are CCICC, Rapid Foster Investments, Exoline Investments Ltd, Midrands Business Systems, Kabju Construction, Dreamlight Enterprises, Lusemuk, G.M. Enterprises, Vichili Vikwiza Trading Co., and Nsochita General Contractors, among others.-Koswe
This is the time to bury PF once and for all. After squeezing their tuma fake contracts, its now time to go for their moles in the public service, the one Lubinda keeps boasting about. Then we will be at par with PF. Its surprising that that other political parties are mute on the issue. Here I am referring to FDD and so called Socialist Party. What was in it for them?
The action by the Government should not surprise any one, maybe it was even long overdue. The seven Provinces indeed were PF strong holds and that is where almost all the road contracts were going leaving out the other three Provinces which were being viewed as UPND strong holds. The contracts were being given to PF officials and cadres, something which was not good for the nation. In most cases, works were either shoddily done or were not done at all. Those who can recall, on 16th November, 2021, there was a headline which came out saying; Members of Parliament this afternoon struggled to comprehend the revelation by local government and rural development minister Garry Nkombo that North Western Province did not have any Contract for Feeder and Township roads between 2016 and August 2021.
The Report that was given was as follows;
I wish to highlight the current status of the feeder and township roads projects that have been implemented from 2016 to August, 2021.
Madam Speaker
From 2016 to August, 2021, the total contracted works for feeder roads in each Province were as follows;
Province Total KM Contract Sum Amount Certified
Muchinga 1,354 1,741,696,600.32 440,006,276.16
Central 1,746 2,284,014,083.76 567,607,270.66
Northern 1,888 2,767,264,485.11 962,968,565.95
Lusaka 893 1,307,963,159.77 283,724,357.26
Copperbelt 757 1,061,367,737.79 158,931,988.94
Southern 98 96,149,854.22 62,840,077.48
Western 152 270,553,973.98 57,669,557.66
Eastern 1,909 2,495,680,465.75 886,615,340.12
Northwestern – 0.00 0.00
Luapula 612 915,245,092.14 160,666,963.30
Total 9,409 12,939,935,452.84 3,581,030,397.53
I have deliberately brought these figures so that people can see because I know that the haters of HH and his new dawn government will start playing the blame game. PF was not up to any good for this country especially to the three marginalized Provinces and it is good that they were removed from power. Even if the Government was to terminate the contracts in the three Provinces, what is there to terminate especially Northwestern which had zero. Northwestern contributes a lot to the National Treasury and such kind of marginalization is unacceptable. So, well done New Dawn, we want to have everybody on the same footing, so that we move together as we build and develop our nation. We don’t want again to see the ugly faces of tribalism, nepotism, regionalism and segregation.