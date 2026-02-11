PF USING AI TO CREATE A FALSE NARRATIVE THAT THE PRESIDENT IS ILL
There has been propaganda after propaganda from a faction of the PF camp alleging that President Hakainde Hichilema is unwell, even going to the extent of circulating AI-generated and manipulated images.
This appears to be an attempt to mislead the public into believing that President HH is not fit to contest a second term.
However, the truth is that the President is in good health, as evidenced by his active participation and address at the Mining Indaba in South Africa (RSA).
Any reasonable and clear-minded individual would question the extent to which some are willing to go—resorting to AI-generated images—when the President is visibly healthy and fully capable of delivering speeches and executing his duties.
Issued//
Sakanya Banda
Kalulushi.
PF Witches!
God is watching and the Bible says God has no pleasure with fools. Wishing or alleging that someone is ill when he is not is sin. Those evil men doing that will end up getting sick themselves or even die. May God continue blessing and protecting Hakainde Hichilema and his family, Zambia still needs him.
Thats not even HH,Only a fool can do that without shame and the blind will believe that nonsense.We saw HH 3 days ago in South Africa looking and and strong
Liars