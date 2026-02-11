PF USING AI TO CREATE A FALSE NARRATIVE THAT THE PRESIDENT IS ILL

There has been propaganda after propaganda from a faction of the PF camp alleging that President Hakainde Hichilema is unwell, even going to the extent of circulating AI-generated and manipulated images.



This appears to be an attempt to mislead the public into believing that President HH is not fit to contest a second term.

However, the truth is that the President is in good health, as evidenced by his active participation and address at the Mining Indaba in South Africa (RSA).



Any reasonable and clear-minded individual would question the extent to which some are willing to go—resorting to AI-generated images—when the President is visibly healthy and fully capable of delivering speeches and executing his duties.



Issued//

Sakanya Banda

Kalulushi.