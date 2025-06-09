PF Warns Against Insults to Late President ECL, Vows to Honor His Legacy with Dignity





By: Sun FM TV Reporter



The opposition Patriotic Front (PF) has issued a strong warning to individuals insulting the late former President Edgar Lungu, calling for an immediate end to what they describe as hypocritical attacks on his legacy.



Speaking at the PF secretariat, acting party president Given Lubinda criticized political figures who, during Lungu’s presidency, refused to acknowledge him and even accused him of corruption, only to now attempt to rewrite history.





Lubinda emphasized that while the government has declared a seven-day national mourning period, the PF’s mourning began the moment President Lungu passed away and will continue undeterred.





Lubinda has directed all PF members to continue using the PF secretariat and party offices nationwide as official venues for mourning and funeral-related gatherings, ensuring that Lungu’s contributions to Zambia are remembered with dignity and respect.