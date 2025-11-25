PF WARNS MPs AND BACKS OASIS FORUM IN FIGHT AGAINST BILL 7



By Brian Matambo | Lusaka



Patriotic Front Acting President Given Lubinda has issued a pointed warning to PF Members of Parliament, cautioning that any lawmaker who accepts the alleged K3 million inducements to support Bill 7 “will be held accountable.”



The message signals a decisive tightening of internal discipline ahead of what has become one of the most polarising constitutional battles in recent years.





In a Press Statement release on Tuesday morning, Lubinda is unequivocal: “We are aware that some MPs have allegedly been or will be bribed with substantial funds, specifically K3 million each, to support the bill. We will ensure that these MPs are held accountable for their actions… The people will not forget those who betrayed their trust.”





Within PF structures, the interpretation is clear. MPs who break ranks on Bill 7 risk not just political embarrassment, but expulsion.



Meanwhile renowned historian Dr Sishuwa Sishuwa has argued that PF MPs should be required to sign a formal declaration committing to vote against Bill 7.





He notes that the same MPs were able to sign an endorsement letter for presidential aspirant without hesitation. If they could unite to back a candidate, he argues, they must now show the same unity to defend the Constitution.





His call has gained traction, with members of the public openly demanding written proof of each MP’s position before the bill returns to the House.



Honourable Lubinda further committed the PF’s continued and “unwavering support” for the Oasis Forum’s stance against Bill 7.





The party urges all its members across Lusaka and surrounding districts to join the peaceful march scheduled for Friday, describing it as an expression of public unity against a bill they say is both illegitimate and broadly rejected.



Citing the Oasis Forum’s consistent position, PF frames the march as part of a national defence of constitutional order.





The statement argues that the government forfeited its credibility on dialogue when it refused broader consultations in 2022 and describes the recent attempt to restart discussions as “mwakamba late.”





In the words of the statement: “Had there been a genuine desire for dialogue, it should have been initiated in 2022… The government had ample opportunity to engage.”





PF further stresses that Bill 7 has already been rejected by the Constitutional Court, the Catholic Church, the NGOCC, and other key bodies.



The party questions why a bill dismissed by both legal and civic institutions is being brought back to Parliament, calling the committee appointed by the President to manage the process “fraudulent.”





Honourable Lubinda closes the Statement with a direct appeal to President Hakainde Hichilema, insisting that “the bill must be rejected in its current form, as it does not serve the interests of the nation.



With the party strengthening its alignment with the Oasis Forum and sharpening its expectations of its own MPs, the battle over Bill 7 is shifting into a more confrontational phase.



PF has made its stance unmistakable: the defence of the Constitution is now a test of integrity. MPs who vote with the people will be defended. MPs who vote for Bill 7 will face consequences from both the party and the electorate.