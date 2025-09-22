PF will hold a general conference before the end of 2025- NAKACHINDA

THE Patriotic Front (PF) has announced that it will hold a general conference before the end of the year.





Speaking at a media briefing following their Central Committee meeting, party secretary general Raphael Nakacinda said late President Edgar Lungu’s family will be updated on the stages of preparation for the conference.





He said a committee will be set up to spearhead the preparations, adding that the conference will be held as soon as possible.





“Let me emphasise, we will not delay the conference because we have work to do afterwards as we focus on the 2026 elections,” he said.





Mr Nakacinda further said the PF remains the biggest political party and will participate in the 2026 general election.





“We have also resolved to work with like-minded partners within the opposition family, those who believe that the UPND is inimical to the interests of this country. With such groups, we will cooperate, collaborate, and work together until we achieve the aspirations of the Zambian people,” he said.





Mr Nakacinda also announced that the Central Committee ratified various appointments aimed at enhancing preparations for the forthcoming general conference.



(Mwebantu, Monday, 22nd September, 2025)