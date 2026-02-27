PF WINDOW FOR THE AUGUST 13 ELECTIONS NARROWS TIGHT AS RULING MOVES TO END OF MARCH





By KBN TV



The former ruling party Patriotic Front (PF) may be running out of time in an impossible legal battle that could hand them a technical knock out from the August 13 race following new information that the highly anticipated ruling is only expected not later than March 27, 2026.





PF Chairperson for Information and Publicity, Emmanuel Mwamba, says judge Conceptor Chinyanwa Zulu, who is handling the consent judgement case between Brian Mundubile, Raphael Nakacinda Vs Miles Sampa, has promised to deliver her ruling on the consent to restore and reconcile the Patriotic on March 27, 2026.





According to the PF, Judge Zulu will also deliver a ruling on Sampa’s Contempt application against Morgan Ng’ona whom they allege masquerades as the party’s Secretary General.





Yesterday, judge Zulu failed to deliver the ruling on account of a workshop she was attending.





However, political pundits says the ruling now expected on March 27, leaves a very narrow window for PF to reorganise itself, go to the convention, and meet all legal requirements before nominations under the revised Electoral Process Act.