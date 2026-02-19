PF YOUTH IN WESTERN PROVINCE ENDORSE MAKEBI ZULU



The Patriotic Front (PF) Youth in Limulunga District, Western Province, have declared their support for PF Presidential Candidate Makebi Zulu.





Youth Chairman Maswe Mutakela said the community was honoured by the Presidential Aspirant’s visit to Barotseland.



He explained that the people had long admired Mr. Zulu from afar but now see him as approachable and kind.





Mutakela emphasised that both the youth and their parents feel genuine love for the Presidential Contender.





He stated that the endorsement reflects the unity of families across Western Province.



The PF Youth believe Mr. Zulu is the leader who will take them forward.





They affirmed that Limulunga and Western Province stand firmly behind Makebi Zulu.