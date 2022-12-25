PF Youths To Hold Protests On The Copperbelt In Solidarity With Zambians Who Are Unable To Put Food On Their Tables – Mpika MP Robert Kapyanga

WE AS PF YOUTHS ARE INTENDING TO HOLD PROTESTS ON THE COPPERBELT

…. this is in solidarity with Zambians who are unable to put food on their tables – Kapyanga

Lusaka…. Saturday December 24, 2022 (Smart Eagles)

Mpika Member of Parliament Robert Kapyanga has disclosed that PF youths are contemplating holding protests on the Copperbelt in solidarity with those that are unable to put food on their tables.

Hon Kapyanga said the youths are consulting the party leadership over the matter as he added that the Police IG will be written to over the same.

The lawmaker said this when he and other PF MPs addressed the media in Lusaka today.

“Let me also take this opportunity to announce to the nation that we as Patriotic Front Youths are consulting the acting President and the acting Secretary General of our party and the lawyers regarding our intention to hold protests on the Copperbelt in solidarity with the suffering masses on the Copperbelt,” he said.

“And that will mark as solidarity for all Zambian people that are unable to put food on their table despite the promise that they were told by this government that things would be cheap.”

The Lawmaker lamented against the high cost of living that has escalated sharply under the UPND regime.

“We have been expecting that the Zambian people will start buying a bag of mealie meal at K50, a liter of petrol at K12, a bag of fertilizer at K250 but all that cannot be seen and we can’t just continue waiting,” he said.

He demanded that government should actualize its campaign promises adding that Zambia would have been a better country if the UPND government fulfilled its promises.

Hon Kapyanga said government can use the PF manifesto if they do not have one.

The Lawmaker added that Zambians are no longer interested in listening to government officers saying PF messed up the economy as he advised the New Dawn Regime to use the Christmas Eve to apologise to citizens for their lies.

“He promised Zambians an investment of US$15 billion but he only managed to negotiate for US$150 million investment. That is just 1%… yet in 2021 we were told that he would actually actualize the US$25 billion investment and he was elected on that promise.”