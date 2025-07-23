PF’s Charity cries foul after being mentioned in the ‘Chabinga’ audio

Charity cries foul after being mentioned in the ‘Chabinga’ audio



Long time PF member Charity Banda says she has endured insurmountable insults after being mentioned in an audio allegedly revealing a conspiracy involving President Hakainde Hichilema and Mafinga member of parliament (PF) Robert Chabinga over a plot to secure the remains of late president Edgar Lungu by bribing a judge in South Africa.





The leaked audio from a phone conversation allegedly between Chabinga and Community Development minister Doreen Mwamba, revealed the behind the scenes plotting to secure Lungu’s remains, including bribery, and organising paid for protests in Zambia, all aimed at influencing the decision of the judge handling the Lungu repatriation case.





The Chabinga-sound-alike was heard discussing with Mwamba-sound-alike about the phone call he allegedly received from President Hakainde Hichilema, following 12 missed calls from the head of state. In the audio, the Chabinga-sound-alike was assigned to bribe the judge handling the Lungu repatriation case in South Africa, and that the same was going to work with Charity to organise protests to get Lungu’s body back into the country for burial.



A letter has also been leaked allegedly authored by Charity Banda to President Hichilema, wherein she insisted that she was a diehard PF member not motivated by monetary gain, but wanted the President to engage the Lungu family to resolve the impasse.





But in a voice note shared with Daily Revelation, Banda – revealing the heavy pressure she had come under from Lungu’s sympathisers – urged those who were attacking her not to link



