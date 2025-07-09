PF’S ENDURING STRENGTH



….A Testament to Its Grassroots Resilience and Future Potential



By Augustine Mwewa for Bahati MP 2026 & Beyond





Bahati Independent Aspiring MP



I wish to commend the Patriotic Front (PF) for maintaining its lower party structures intact, even after losing power in 2021. This enduring foundation demonstrates that the PF was not built on temporary popularity or opportunistic alliances, but on solid political and community-based structures. The fact that the party’s grassroots remain mobilized and intact across the country, especially in rural areas, speaks volumes about the strength of its organization and its connection to the people.





One critical lesson from this is that when a political movement is built on deep-rooted values, loyalty to the people, and consistent community engagement, it can weather any storm. Despite internal maneuverings by some members aimed at destabilizing the party for personal gain, the lower structures have remained firm. These structures are not just waiting for a leader they are ready to rally behind a unifying, humble, visionary, people-centered leader, someone in the mold of the late Michael Chilufya Sata or former President Edgar Chagwa Lungu.





Another important point is the loyalty of the grassroots. In many areas, PF structures are the only hope for ordinary citizens who feel forgotten by current leadership. These local leaders—ward officials, district mobilizers, women and youth groups—continue to work with minimal support because they believe in the party’s ideology and future. This kind of loyalty cannot be bought; it is earned through years of service, presence, and people-centered leadership.





It is regrettable that some Members of Parliament have forgotten their roots and abandoned the very structures that carried them into Parliament. Yet, the resilience of the abandoned structures is inspiring. Though politically orphaned, these members still meet, mobilize, and encourage each other—holding fast to the belief that PF will rise again, and this time with a leader who will not forget them.





Unlike what we saw with UNIP and MMD, which crumbled following internal divisions and mass defections, PF has avoided a similar fate. There has been no major defection by prominent members, and this demonstrates a deep loyalty and a strong ideological backbone that must not be taken for granted.





The lesson for all political players—especially new or independent aspirants like myself is that a party must never lose touch with the people. It must listen more than it speaks, and it must serve more than it commands. PF’s survival on the ground without the privileges of state power proves that true strength lies in the people—not in positions, not in money, but in trust, legacy, and sacrifice.





Moving forward, PF still holds potential to play a major role on Zambia’s political scene. With credible leadership, deliberate efforts to unify all factions, and a renewed commitment to servant leadership, the party can once again capture the hearts of Zambians who are yearning for development, dignity, and direction.