PF’S FAILURE TO HONOUR NATIONAL DAY OF PRAYER A BETRAYAL OF ECL’S LEGACY



The National Day of Prayer, Fasting, Repentance and Reconciliation observed annually on 18th October, remains one of Zambia’s most significant national events. Enshrined in the spirit of the Constitution that declares Zambia a Christian nation, the day is meant to promote reflection, reconciliation, and unity across political and social divides.



It is also one of the most enduring legacies of former President Edgar Chagwa Lungu (ECL), whose administration institutionalised the event as a unifying moment for the nation. It was therefore disappointing to see the Patriotic Front (PF) — the very party that championed its establishment — fail to fully honour the occasion this year.





Instead of using the day as an opportunity for reconciliation, the PF leadership once again showcased deep internal divisions. Acting PF President Mr. Given Lubinda, Patriots for Economic Progress (PeP) leader Mr. Sean Tembo, and PF presidential hopeful Mr. Brian Mundubile were conspicuously apart during the commemorations. Their failure to stand together on such a spiritually symbolic day sent a powerful message — one of disunity rather than solidarity.





To Mr. Lubinda’s credit, however, he made a notable gesture by reconciling with Dr. Chris Zumani Zimba, former Political Advisor to President Lungu and longtime rival of Mr. Chisanga Chanda, the former Aide-de-Camp (ADC) to ECL. Mr. Chanda has often accused Dr. Zimba of betraying the PF by advising the former President to concede defeat in the 2021 general elections. Yet, while such individual reconciliations are commendable, they are insufficient in the absence of broader party unity.





As it stands, both the PF and the broader TONSE Alliance appear in urgent need of structured mediation. Figures such as civil society activist Mr. Brebner Changala and Green Party President Mr. Peter Sinkamba — both of whom have expressed support for reconciliation efforts — could play an important role in steering the process.





If the PF hopes to remain politically relevant, it must learn from history. UNIP’s decision to boycott elections led to its gradual decline into political obscurity — a fate that could await any party that alienates itself from the people and its founding ideals.





Honouring the National Day of Prayer, Fasting, Repentance and Reconciliation would have been a fitting tribute to Edgar Lungu’s legacy — a small but meaningful act to demonstrate unity, humility, and continuity. If the PF truly loved the man who built their political foundation, then the least they can do is uphold the values he stood for.



Photo credit: Dreamstime