PF’S SUNDAY CHANDA BACKS BILL 7



Dec 11-2025



Zambia’s fast-growing population demands expanded representation, prompting Kanchibiya Member of Parliament Sunday Chanda to support the creation of new constituencies and an increase in the number of lawmakers.





Mr. Chanda argued that the current constituency sizes have become too large for MPs to effectively provide representation, oversight and consistent presence in their areas.





He stated that increasing the number of MPs would reduce representational overload and bring Parliament closer to citizens, thereby improving democratic responsiveness.





In his detailed analysis of Bill Number 7 of 2025, Mr. Chanda emphasized that modern governance requires a broader pool of lawmakers to enhance the quality of legislation and oversight.





He noted that even with the proposed increase, Zambia’s Parliament would remain one of the smallest in the SADC region, behind only Eswatini and Lesotho, which are significantly smaller countries with different political systems.





Mr. Chanda stressed that Zambia was not expanding irrationally but merely catching up with regional norms after operating with an undersized Legislature for decades.





He backed the introduction of a mixed parliamentary model combining first-past-the-post and proportional representation, saying it would broaden inclusion, correct historical imbalances, and modernize democratic participation.





Mr. Chanda added that the expanded responsibilities associated with the Constituency Development Fund required stronger oversight, and a moderate increase in MPs would enhance project monitoring and accountability.





He urged Zambians to support the amendments, stating that a country that has doubled its population and advanced economically cannot continue operating with a Parliament designed in the 1960s.



©️UPND MEDIA TEAM