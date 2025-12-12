 MONITOR | PF’s Sunday Chanda Splits the Base as Bill 7 Debate Turns Inward



Patriotic Front Kanchibiya Member of Parliament Sunday Chanda has triggered a sharp and unusually revealing social media storm after urging his party not to oppose Bill 7 simply because the UPND, while in opposition, rejected Bill 10.





His remarks, published by News Diggers, cut across a raw political nerve and exposed a growing tension inside PF between constituency pragmatism and party memory.



Chanda’s intervention was direct and unapologetic. He argued that Parliament must judge Bill 7 on its present merits, not as a revenge instrument for past defeats.





“PF should not shoot down Bill 7 simply because the UPND shot down Bill 10 while in opposition,” he said, before grounding his argument in local accountability.



“People in my constituency would think I am insane if I shoot down any prospects of delimitation.” In one stroke, he elevated constituency interest above partisan retaliation, a move that immediately divided opinion.



Supportive reactions cluster around voters and commentators who frame Chanda as practical rather than ideological. Several comments praised him for representing Kanchibiya’s interests without apology, with one user writing that he “knows what us people of Kanchibiya sent him to do.”





Others described his position as objective, arguing that national development sometimes demands stripping off party colours. A smaller but notable group went further, projecting leadership potential and applauding what they saw as independent thinking in a climate of rigid loyalty.





The backlash, however, has been louder and emotionally charged within core PF-aligned spaces. Critics dismissed Chanda with insults, questioned his loyalty, and framed his stance as betrayal rather than analysis. Some invoked moral language, others conspiracy.



A recurring line of attack suggested he is speculating without proof, with commenters asking whether he has seen any official delimitation report. The tone reflect suspicion, not engagement with substance.





Running beneath the argument is an unresolved bitterness over Bill 10. Several users openly admit that their rejection of Bill 7 was shaped less by its clauses than by historical grievance. Others acknowledge that Bill 10 itself was derailed by a handful of contentious provisions rather than wholesale rejection.





This contrast gives weight to Chanda’s central claim that emotion, not text, is now driving the debate.



Sentiment tracking across PF-dominated platforms shows a clear split. Supportive reactions are steady but measured, driven by constituency logic and institutional reasoning. Opposition is louder, more visceral, and rooted in party identity and memory. Neutral voices, though fewer, consistently call for clause-based evaluation rather than symbolic politics.





The dominant emotional drivers are loyalty, resentment, fear of betrayal, and expectations of tangible development outcomes.



Politically, the episode matters because it surfaces a deeper question: how opposition parties legislate when power shifts. Chanda’s remarks have forced PF into an uncomfortable mirror. One faction views Parliament as a place to correct structural issues regardless of who propose them. Another views it as a battlefield where symmetry and payback define principle. Bill 7 has become the trigger, but the argument is about posture, not paper.





For now, Sunday Chanda occupies an uneasy space in PF’s internal narrative. To some, he is a legislator speaking to voters rather than slogans. To others, he is a defector in waiting.





Whatever interpretation prevails will depend less on social media outrage and more on what unfolds on the floor of the House. In that sense, the real verdict is still pending.



© The People’s Brief | Gathering —Goran Handya; Drafting —Ollus R. Ndomu; Fact-checking —Francine Lilu