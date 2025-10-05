⬆️ EDITORIAL | PF’s Weekend of Tribal Truth



The Patriotic Front has spent the weekend exposing what it has long denied; that tribal politics are not just part of its past, but its present identity. Two of its most prominent voices, Raphael Nakacinda and Mumbi Phiri, spoke on the same day in different places, but said the same truth from opposite sides of the fight.





Nakacinda, addressing party structures in Chirundu, finally admitted that tribalism had taken root within the PF. His warning that “any manner of tribalism must end within the UPND boundaries and must never be entertained in the PF” was, for once, a confession that the rot exists. It was a statement the country had waited years to hear.





Across town, Mumbi Phiri is trending for her own version of honesty though far less noble. Speaking in a private WhatsApp discussion and later quoted by News Diggers, she argued that the PF would only win the 2026 elections “if a Bemba picks an Easterner as a running mate.” In her words, “If it’s a Bemba with an Easterner, we will win.” She went further to suggest that an Easterner would also win if they chose a Bemba as running mate. It was a clean declaration of what PF has always practiced but never said publicly; tribal arithmetic disguised as strategy.





The two statements, though made in different settings, define the PF’s crisis. Nakacinda’s camp preaches unity, but Mumbi’s camp is calculating alliances based on bloodlines. She is openly backing Brian Mundubile or any other Bemba figure to take over the party leadership. Given Lubinda, the acting party president left in charge by Edgar Lungu, is being sidelined not because he lacks competence, but because he is Lozi. Within the PF, that is apparently enough to disqualify you.





This is the hypocrisy of a party that built its brand on calling others tribal. For years, PF leaders have accused the UPND of ethnic politics while running the most regionally concentrated government since independence. The records are public. Between 2011 and 2021, key cabinet and diplomatic appointments were dominated by officials from two regions. Readers who doubt this can verify it for themselves by visiting the Parliament of Zambia website and downloading the official appointment lists.





The same pattern is replaying in the Tonse Alliance, PF’s broader coalition experiment. What was once sold as an inclusive front against the ruling party is now collapsing under the same weight of regional rivalry. When cadres stormed Sean Tembo’s residence last week to disrupt a meeting of opposition leaders, it was not about policy. It was about control. PF’s unresolved tribal divisions had spilled into Tonse’s living room.





Even the endorsement of Makebi Zulu by Chris Zumani Zimba fits this script. Zulu, Lungu’s family lawyer, remains in South Africa months after the former president’s death, managing the legal standoff over his burial. While Zumani hails him as “a credible presidential candidate,” others within PF see him as part of a faction loyal to Tasila Lungu, another tribal bloc disguised as loyalty.





Nakacinda deserves credit for finally acknowledging what the PF has long denied. But admission without reform means little. The PF must confront the system it created, a political machine that rewards tribe over competence and loyalty over merit. Zambia deserves a politics that organizes ideas, not surnames.





Mumbi Phiri’s outburst is therefore more than a scandal. It is a mirror. It shows how deep the ethnic lens has shaped PF’s thinking and how far Zambia still has to go to free itself from politics built on tribe rather than trust.





The irony is painful. PF leaders claim to defend national unity yet are the loudest architects of division. They mock others for being tribal while calculating electoral math based on regions. The mask has fallen.





This weekend has proved one thing: the PF’s problem is not external. It is internal, ideological, and deeply moral. The party that once claimed to unite Zambia is now fighting itself over who qualifies to lead not by vision, but by origin. And until that changes, its talk of national unity will remain just that; mere talk.



© The People’s Brief | Editorial