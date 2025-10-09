PHARMACEUTICAL EXPERT APPEALS TO HEALTH MINISTER ELIJAH MUCHIMA: “DON’T SUSPEND THE ISSUANCE OF PRESCRIPTIONS IN PUBLIC HEALTH FACILITIES.





By: Thomas Afroman Mwale



Pharmaceutical Expert Jeromy Kanyika Has Called On Government, Through The Minister Of Health, Dr. Elijah Muchima, To Refrain From Suspending The Issuance Of Medical Prescriptions.





He Cautioned That The Reported 85% Availability Of Medicines In Public Health Facilities Does Not Equate To The Presence Of All Essential Drugs Required For Treating Priority Health Conditions.





In An Interview With Sun Fm Tv News, Mr. Kanyika Emphasized That While The Overall Stock Level May Appear Satisfactory, It Does Not Guarantee The Availability Of Critical Medications.



He Underscored The Importance Of Maintaining A 100% Stock Level For Essential Tracer Drugs, Rather Than The Current 85%, To Ensure Comprehensive Patient Care.





Mr. Kanyika Clarified That Prescriptions Are Issued When Specific Medicines Are Unavailable At Certain Facilities, Allowing Patients To Obtain The Missing Medications Externally.





He Noted That Standard Medical Practice Permits Patients To Receive At Least Three Out Of Four Prescribed Drugs, With Only The Unavailable One Sourced Privately.





Addressing Allegations Of Malpractice, Mr. Kanyika Firmly Rejected Claims That Prescriptions Are Being Used To Conceal Theft Or Internal Misconduct.





His Remarks Come In Response To Concerns Raised By Health Minister, Who Questioned The Issuance Of Prescriptions For Private Purchase Despite Ministry Data Indicating Over 85% Availability Of Essential Medicines In Public Health Facilities Nationwide.

