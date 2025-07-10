PHIRI CALLS TRANSFER TO KALULUSHI A DEMOTION, SAYS IT DID NOT ORIGINATE FROM PRESIDENT HICHILEMA.



By: Sun FM TV Reporter



Former Ndola District Commissioner Joseph Phiri has characterized his recent transfer to Kalulushi as a demotion, expressing his dissatisfaction and asserting that the decision did not originate directly from the president.





In an interview with Sun FM TV News, Mr. Phiri alleged that the transfer was orchestrated by individuals with selfish interests who were displeased with his diligent work ethic in the district.





Mr. Phiri’s concerns arose following a handover ceremony that occurred in his absence, where supporters escorted the newly appointed Ndola District Commissioner, Precious Njekwa.





He described the scene as demeaning, citing chants targeting him, and stated he felt compelled to withdraw to avoid confrontation.





Meanwhile, the newly appointed District Commissioner for Ndola, Precious Njekwa, affirmed her capability for the role and pledged to work collaboratively with the people of Ndola.