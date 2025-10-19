PHOTO FOCUS: PEACE, UNITY OF PURPOSE REIGNS IN TONSE AS COUNCIL OF LEADERS RECONCILE.
Tonse Alliance Council of Leaders held a reconciliation meeting at Dunamis Christian Center in the spirit of unity of purpose, as Zambia commemorates October 18th day of National Prayer and fasting.
The meeting was chaired by Tonse Alliance Acting Chairman who is also Patriotic Front Acting President Hon Given Lubinda and Tonse Alliance Secretary General Hon Raphael Nakachinda.
No candidate can beat HH are all condoms.
Very nice pictures. Put this to the test of selection of a Presidential candidate snd after selecting one, please take pictures again of solidarity behind that Presidential candidate. That is the final test.
Reconciliation after reconciliation, how many reconciliations are you going to have before 2026 elections? You are adults can you for once be serious with what you are doing.
JUST TO MAKE SURE THAT THEY WERE NOT PART OF THE NATIONAL EVENT PRESIDED OVER BY THE INCUMBENT PRESIDENT. THEY WILL NEVER EVER CHANGE FOR THE UNITY IF THIS GREAT NATION THEY WANT TO DESTROY.
For this Tonse alliance, meetings are an end in themselves. They have such fragile egos that just being seen together and having a meeting is a big boost for their small parties, especially in the presence of big brother PF.
They are headed nowhere.