PHOTO FOCUS: PEACE, UNITY OF PURPOSE REIGNS IN TONSE AS COUNCIL OF LEADERS RECONCILE.





Tonse Alliance Council of Leaders held a reconciliation meeting at Dunamis Christian Center in the spirit of unity of purpose, as Zambia commemorates October 18th day of National Prayer and fasting.





The meeting was chaired by Tonse Alliance Acting Chairman who is also Patriotic Front Acting President Hon Given Lubinda and Tonse Alliance Secretary General Hon Raphael Nakachinda.



