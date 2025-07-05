PICTURES: WHY ME’S VIRTUAL ENGAGEMENT BEFORE “DISAPPEARING”

WHY ME’S VIRTUAL ENGAGEMENT BEFORE “DISAPPEARING”



Shansy, the step sister to Why Me delivered the ring to Lubuto Musonda.



The engagement took place at Urban Hotel in Kasama. Few Weeks later WHY ME “Disappeared “

Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba writes:

The Francis Kapwepwe ( Why Me) saga.



This is Lubuto Musonda. The “Fiancé” to Francis Kapwepwe. The two met online.





This is the day the so-called engagement took place at Urban Hotel in Kasama.



After this, a passport and engagement ring was placed as a bait to Why Me.





On 1st June, 2025, police officers from the Zambia Police, Service Headquarters, abducted Why Me on the pretext that they were bashi bukombe and had brought the passport and the engagement ring.





He was sedated and transported to Lusaka.

Persons he has been living with in Harare confirmed that Why Me was forcibly taken.





Online newspapers from Koswe, CIC and Kalemba began to run celebratory stories that Kapwepwe was arrested from Chirundu and transported to Lusaka.



On 9th June 2025, information emerged that Kapwepwe, who was detained at Lilayi Police Station, died in police custody after succumbing from extensive beatings and torture.





On the same day, Zambia Police Spokesperson, Rae Hamoonga frantically issued a statement denying the police operation and the detention of Kapwepwe.

photo credit: Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba