PIERS MORGAN BLASTS UK PRIME MINISTER KEIR STARMER FOR REFUSING TRUMP’S REQUEST TO USE BRITISH BASES

Piers Morgan unloaded on the United Kingdom’s leadership for denying President Trump access to British military bases during the Iran operation.

“What he should absolutely have done,” Morgan said, “when the United States, our most powerful, longest, and greatest ally, asks simply to use our bases to launch aircraft, the correct response from the United Kingdom should have been immediate—yes.”

He continued: “That doesn’t mean we are actively engaging in the war if there are concerns about that. But the least you do as an ally is allow your bases to be used if that is the request from the United States.”

Morgan made his position crystal clear: “And I think it was unconscionable that our Prime Minister, when Donald Trump asked for that, said no.”