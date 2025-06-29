Pilato explains ‘silence’ on public issues, cites new role demands problem solving

FUMBA Chama, widely known as Pilato, the Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Youth, Sport, and Arts, has addressed public inquiries regarding his perceived silence on national issues since assuming his government role.



Chama, a prominent musician and activist prior to his December 2022 appointment, stated his current duty is to listen and offer solutions rather than vocalise public grievances.

“Yes, I cannot talk with food in the mouth,” Chama said, referencing a common adage during an appearance on the Kenny T, One on One podcast.



He elaborated that his transition from activist to government official necessitates a shift in approach.

Chama emphasised that his current position requires him to focus on problem-solving.

“When I start screaming, who will offer the solution?” he questioned in referrence to past activism where he would publicly decry issues like the high cost of mealie meal.



“I may not be there to scream because my solution now is to find solutions to those things I personally called for and those things I stood against.”

The Permanent Secretary further explained that identifying problems is the work of those outside of power, while those in power are tasked with finding solutions.



“Where I am now, just knowing the problem is enough, from my position now without coming out with a solution I would have done nothing,” he stated, asserting that failing to provide solutions would be a waste of public time.



“I cannot scream because I am supposed to be screamed at, I cannot be the one to say ‘ubunga nabudula,’ my duty is to listen to what people are saying, to the many problems they are saying and offer a solution.”



During the podcast, Chama also commended Minister of Youth, Sport, and Arts, Elvis Nkandu, for his support and collaborative efforts within the ministry, including fellow permanent secretary in the ministry Kangwa Chileshe.



“We relate well at the ministry, with Jason Kabanana and the minister who offers the brotherly love we all need. I think we found each other,” said Pilato…https://kalemba.news/…/pilato-explains-silence-on…/

By Lucy Phiri

Kalemba June 29, 2025