Pilato is new permanent secretary at the Ministry of Youth, Sport and Arts

PILATO IS THE NEW YOUTH SPORTS AND ARTS PS.
The president of the republic of Zambia Mr Hakainde Hichilema has appointed a well known musician Fumba Chama porpularly known as PILATO as the new permanent Secretary at the ministry of Youth Sports And Arts.
PS Chama Fumba will be handling the Arts component while PS Kangwa Chileshe deals with youths and sports
This cannot be true. With all due respect to Pilato, PSs are supposed to be individuals who are well read in specific fields. I cannot believe it is HH appointing. No difference from Lungu. We are going nowhere.
Leadership is not about education. Fumba chama inspires me and can be a good inspiration to the youth……….. Congratulations to Mr Pilato