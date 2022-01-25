PILATO REACTS TO EMMANUEL MWAMBA’S CALLS FOR THE REPEAL OF THE THE PUBLIC ORDER ACT

By Chama Fumba a.k.a Pilato

I HAVE read the article by Mr. Emmanuel Mwamba calling for the repealing of the PUBLIC ORDER ACT. I am not surprised that he is calling for the repealing of the same Act that he defended.

Am sure he had an epiphany the time he left his job. It is a true observation that no single individual is permanently wrong or permanently right.

It is clear that he defended Public Order Act and the Defamation of the President Act not because he believed that they were good laws but because they could help him secure his job.

He defended the wrong because that was the only way he could keep his job. Now that he doesn’t have that job, he is calling out the same pieces of law that he defended.

This is where we have a problem as a country. Mr. Emmanuel Mwamba is not a unique character, we have many like him and sadly most of them are young people.

They support not the ideals of a democratic society but personalities. To them the people they support can never make mistakes or bad decisions. That’s not possible.

Even the people we love and support will make mistakes in the execution of their duties. We should be brave enough to point out when our heroes go wrong. Our support should be rooted in the ideals and values espoused by those we have given the responsibility to decide on our behalf.

Today, I will still challenge the PUBLIC ORDER ACT and the Defamation of the president Act even if the victims are the PF members. I do not do this to make friends but a better society where laws reflect the quality of our civilization. I support ideas not personalities. My support for anyone is conditional especially politicians.

My appeal to young people is, we have a duty to build a better country. We cannot build a better country by supporting personalities but by supporting and promoting ideas that we believe in. People change, ideas remain.

Mr Mwamba believes now is the time to repeal the Public Order Act because his party members are potential victims to this law.

He is a good man who just loves his comfort so much that he would defend it even when the good of the country is at stake. Don’t be like Mr Emmanuel Mwamba, defend ideas even when it’s not convenient to do so.

Today we have the UPND in power, tomorrow it will be another party, but same Zambia. Let’s do better.

Thank you