Pitso Mosimane Breaks Silence on Orlando Pirates Coaching Role 

Veteran coach Pitso Mosimane has responded to growing speculation linking him with the vacant Orlando Pirates head coach position.

While not ruling out a return to the Premier Soccer League (PSL), Mosimane made it clear that his current focus is on developing grassroots football through his Pitso Mosimane Soccer Schools (PMSS) project.

Orlando Pirates on the Hunt for New Head Coach

The Orlando Pirates are reportedly preparing for life after José Riveiro, who is set to exit the club following a successful three-year stint.

Riveiro, who guided the Buccaneers to a trophy in each campaign, has left big shoes to fill, and the club is now searching for a high-profile replacement.

One of the standout names mentioned in connection with the role is Pitso Mosimane, the former Mamelodi Sundowns and Al Ahly tactician who recently parted ways with Iranian side Esteghlal due to unpaid salaries.

Mosimane Responds: “Nobody Has Spoken to Me”

In a recent interview with SowetanLive, Mosimane acknowledged the links but made it clear that no formal contact has been made by Orlando Pirates.

“I’ve seen it [speculation linking him to the Pirates job], but nobody has spoken to me…we will see,” he told Sowetan.

He added that a return to the PSL remains a possibility, but only if the right offer comes along:

“Why not? It must be for the right project. It must be at the right time.”

“This Badge Matters More Than Any Other”

For now, the three-time CAF Champions League winner is devoting his time to mentoring young talent through his PMSS programme.

He emphasised the importance of leaving a lasting legacy beyond his coaching accolades.

“I’m back home, yes, but I’m busy with my schools project. Let me focus on it… At the moment, this badge matters more than any other,” said Mosimane.

He highlighted the hands-on role he plays in shaping both the children and the coaches involved:

“I’m working with the coaches to ensure they do age-appropriate training. I do corrections as well. Let me build a legacy because once I stop coaching, people won’t remember the trophies I won.”

On Esteghlal Exit: “We Hadn’t Been Paid”

Mosimane also shed light on his departure from Esteghlal, confirming a payment dispute that led to his early exit. However, he remains optimistic the matter is being resolved.

“We declared a dispute but my office is handling that… When we work, we have to be compensated. It will be sorted out. I’m certain it has been, no worries.”