Plane Crash: Tanzanian Fisherman Gets Cash Gift, Job For Saving 24 Lives

A Tanzanian fisherman, Jackson Majaliwa, who was among the first responders who helped rescue 24 passengers from the airplane that crashed into Lake Victoria on Sunday has been awarded a cash gift of $428 (equivalent of Tsh1 million) and a government job.

According to Eastern Africa, the Kagera Regional Commissioner, Albert Chalamila, handed over the cash to the fisherman from the lakeside town of Bukoba on Monday.

While some of the passengers of the plane were rescued alive, 19 died.

Tanzanian President, Samia Suluhu offered Mr Majaliwa, a job with the firefighting and rescue brigade and additional rescue operations training to sharpen his skills.