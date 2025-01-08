PLANNED REPEAL OF SCHOLARSHIP ACT WILL BE A GAME CHANGER – MPUNDU



NORTHERN Province Permanent Secretary Bernard Mpundu says the repeal of and replacement process of the Higher Education Loans and Scholarships Act Number 31 of 2016 is a game changer.





Mr. Mpundu says the act once amended will benefit every child in Zambia to have an opportunity to pursue education.



He explains that the proposed amendments are designed to enhance governance, improve financial resource mobilization, and strengthen social support for vulnerable students.





The Permanent Secretary has observed that stakeholders involvement is key in ensuring acceptance among the people.



ZANIS reports that the Permanent Secretary said this during a provincial stakeholders engagement meeting for the repeal and replacement to the higher education loans and scholarship act number 31 of 2016 at Kasama Girls Secondary School on Monday.





“The amendments that are being done under the higher education loans and scholarships board bill of 2024 are focusing on addressing governance issues, enhancing social support for vulnerable students, reducing costs, improving resource mobilization, and strengthening compliance mechanisms,” he said.



He emphasized the need for the proposed changes to be aligned with President Hakainde Hichilema’s directive to guarantee free education for all.





“A more structured and accountable higher education financing system is critical to fulfil national commitment for free education for all,” he said.



He further emphasized the need for engaging stakeholders in shaping legislation, noting that inclusivity is essential for the bill’s success.





“This process ensures that diverse voices, perspectives, and interests are incorporated, leading to policies and laws that resonate with the realities and aspirations of society.



“Stakeholders including students, parents, government officials, education administrators, and civil society bring valuable insights that help identify operational gaps and areas for improvement,” he said.





The Northern Province Permanent Secretary has Further encouraged stakeholders to actively participate by providing observations, recommendations, and constructive feedback, ensuring the bill is refined before its presentation to Parliament.



Northern Province Education Officer Mulambwa Nawa has emphasized on the role the Higher Education Loans and Scholarships Board (HESLB) plays in ensuring that students, especially those from disadvantaged backgrounds, access financial support to pursue their academic aspirations.





“This meeting provides a platform for meaningful discussions, idea exchange, and feedback on the proposed amendments. Through such collaborative efforts, we can shape a legislative framework that is inclusive, equitable, and aligned with Zambia’s development goals,” Mr. Nawa said.



He further reaffirmed the province’s commitment to fostering open dialogue, mutual respect, and a constructive environment that encourages all to share their insights freely.





“Together, we can shape a robust and responsive Act that will strengthen the Higher Education Loans Scholarship Board’s capacity to deliver on its mandate effectively,” he added.



Meanwhile, Chrispine Kabwe, a Senior Planner for Policy and Research at the Ministry of Education, stressed the need for accountability in the utilization and repayment of education loans.





“As we provide these loans, we must remind communities that they are meant to benefit future generations. If beneficiaries fail to repay, they are denying the next cohort of student’s access to education. Encouraging a positive repayment culture will ensure sustainability and a stronger resource base,” he said.





The Higher Education Loans and Scholarships Board Bill, 2024, is expected to introduce structural and financial reforms aimed at making higher education financing more efficient, transparent, and accessible.