PLAYING POLITICS WITH THE DEAD: MAKEBI ZULU’S DESPERATE BID FOR POWER

Last week, Makebi Zulu declared his intention to run for the presidency in Zambia’s 2026 elections. This announcement comes after months of controversy surrounding his continued custody of the late President Edgar Lungu’s body in South Africa since June 5, 2025. Zulu claims he is acting on behalf of the Lungu family, but it has become evident that he has been using this sensitive situation to serve his own political interests.

A few weeks ago, I wrote about how Makebi Zulu was exploiting the impasse for personal advantage. Today, his presidential declaration confirms those concerns. Zulu has weaponized grief and loyalty, manipulating the late president’s legacy to build a political platform. In his mind, holding onto the body of Edgar Lungu would convince voters that he is the “chosen one” to carry on Lungu’s vision. But Zambians are not blind to such manipulation.

In his official statement, Zulu spoke eloquently about constitutionalism, justice, and accountable leadership:

“As Zambia continues to redefine its future, I stand guided by one enduring conviction: that the strength of our Republic rests on respect for the Constitution and fidelity to justice. Our nation’s journey demands sober reflection and responsible voices. Leadership must first heal and then build; it must restore faith in governance, protect citizens’ rights, and open opportunity for every community.”

Yet these carefully chosen words stand in sharp contrast to his actions. While he speaks of justice and healing, he continues to hold onto the body of a man who can no longer defend himself turning national mourning into political leverage.

The saddest reality is that his actions have complicated the Lungu family’s mourning process and transformed a solemn matter into a public spectacle. What was meant to preserve dignity has instead become a tool for personal ambition. In time, the Lungu family may come to regret ever entrusting him with such a sensitive responsibility.

Zambia deserves leaders who honor both life and legacy not those who exploit death for power. This episode stands as a warning: emotional manipulation and opportunism are no substitutes for principle.

Makebi Zulu has revealed himself as a lawyer who has abandoned both ethics and decency, using the dead to advance his political ambitions.

Sikaile C Sikaile

Good Governance and Human Rights Activist

Katombola constituency Independent aspiring MP for 2026