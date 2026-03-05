Please, Field Ruwe, stop this PHD syndrome you are a Dr for goodness sake ; Uncle Frank is a mere retiree- Fisho Mwale

Fisho Mwale Wrote…



●Frank, in recognition of his achievements, has been recognized by his country—he is an Ambassador and, if I’m not mistaken, a recipient of the President’s Insignia for Meritorious Achievement in 2022.





“Frank Mutubila: Neither broadcaster nor journalist by Dr. Field Ruwe.”



I just finished reading this Facebook post by my dear brother, Dr. Field Ruwe, from the USA diaspora.





At first, I had difficulty understanding what Field Ruwe was trying to teach us. But I concluded in my own simple way that he was criticizing Ambassador Frank Mutubila. He was dismissing Frank’s achievements and contributions to the development of our broadcasting and media sector.





Field Ruwe was belittling Frank’s persona and professional accomplishments by describing Frank’s vocal delivery and lack of a degree or the necessary educational qualifications, according to his (Field’s) high standards as an educator.





This is my interpretation. I have a fundamental problem with this flawed perception by Dr. Ruwe.



Am particularly struck by the venom in the use of the term” superiority standards Frank exhibited” How old where you guys at the time if I may ask? Was this when Frank was sporting Jerry curls and being a fashionista?





SIVAKUDALA IVI FIELD PAMENE BONSE MUNALI BAFANA?



First of all, we appreciate any educational qualification one attains. I am a strong believer that there is no substitute for education.





I have personally invested in ensuring my children are well-educated. Even though Am not too educated myself. Thus my pride in your educational achievements in the States where you have chosen to live as an “American”. No pun intended.

We have highly successful individuals or billionaires who have had modest or no formal education and yet achieved a lot. For example, Dr. Kenneth Kaunda, Donald Trump (just a bachelor’s degree),but is now President of the World.Henry Ford, John D. Rockefeller, and modern billionaires like Richard Branson, Steve Jobs, and our own Aliko Dangote (just a bachelor’s degree from a Nigerian university).





My point, Dr. Ruwe, is that while educational achievements are commendable, they do not give you the right to question our local professionals who work tirelessly in the most hostile and technologically limited environments but succeed through sheer grit and determination, standing shoulder to shoulder with those from the developed world who often enjoy a more comfortable life( soft life with electricity and studio equipment) You are criticizing your professional colleague from the comfort zone of the diaspora.





How much have you contributed to the growth of our broadcasting sector? How many young people have you mentored, and how many see Frank Mutubila as an icon and a giant in our broadcasting history? We must foster a culture of idolizing and creating our own heroes.





Frank, in recognition of his achievements, has been recognized by his country—he is an Ambassador and, if I’m not mistaken, a recipient of the President’s Insignia for Meritorious Achievement in 2022.





No lack of a degree will ever diminish what he has accomplished. Please, Field, stop this PHD syndrome you are a Dr for goodness sake ; Uncle Frank is a mere retiree!