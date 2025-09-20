PLEASE PAY ME: Bruce Mwape Claims FAZ Owes Him Over K2 Million





Former Copper Queens Coach Bruce Mwape has revealed FAZ owes him in excess of $84, 000 (K2 million).



Mwape made the revelation in an interview with Crown TV sports journalist Linosi Victoria.





He says he worked for FAZ as Copper Queens head coach for over four years but was later given a two year contract with a monthly salary pegged at $3500.





The Chingola native boosts of a decent record with the Copper Queens having qualified the team to three Africa Cup of Nations, two Olympics tournaments and one World Cup appearance.





Mwape’s record was blighted with sexual allegations which prompted FIFA to separate him from the team and insisted he had no contact at the Paris 2024 Olympics.





FAZ claimed they were investigating the allegations but diplomatically dismissed Mwape following mounting pressure on the sexual allegations, particularly from abroad.





Mwape was replaced by Nora Hauptle whose monthly paycheck is estimated at $10, 000.



He says FAZ paid something (about half) of what he was due to get from the contracless period he served FAZ.





“Bambi abaleisa balebapela ifwe tabatupelapo nangu chimo kwati ine tapaba efyo nachita. (Others who are coming, but as for me, they have not paid anything as if there’s nothing I did for the team,” he said.





“Ukutwala itimu ku World Cup, kuma Olympics twice; Africa Cup ninebo na qualifishe for three times elo ukwisa fumapo fye not even a ngwee. (I qualified the team to the World Cup, twice to the Olympics and three Africa Cup of Nations but I left without a ngwee).”





Asked if he was ever paid part of the funds in his two year contract, Mwape responded, “awe tapampela (no, they never paid anything).”