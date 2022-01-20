PLOT TO DRAG BRING DOWN NEW DAWN ADMINISTRATION EXPOSED AS MUTATI IS TARGETED.

A plot to try and drag Science and Technology Minister Felix Mutati into mad has been unearthed. This is been propelled by enemies of the New Dawn Administration who are plotting on bringing down the HH led Govt before the next elections.

Our source who attends their meetings at Pamodzi Hotel has disclosed to us that the group is aiming at first making the country ungovernable by sponsoring staunch PF Cadres and members across the country to be Channing out calls stating that the New Deal Administration has failed on all their promises and that President Hakainde Hichilema has failed the people of Zambia “the idea is to sponsor our cadres and members across the country to be complaining on various community radio stations that this Govt has failed and call for countrywide demonstrations, money has been released by a known music promotor to pay our people and buy airtime on various community radio stations and online publications across the country to be carrying the stories and voices in order to entice the masses into demonstrations” our source has revealed.

The group is also targeting Ministers and individuals around the President to try and paint them as corrupt. “The other idea is to paint Ministers, Presidential Aides, PSs and other strong individuals close to the President as corrupt, that’s why you have seen them go for Energy Minister Kapala, Infrastructure Minister Milupi, Mines Minster Kabuswe and Information Minister Kasanda via her husband. They have also gone for the President’s Political Advisor Levy Ngoma and Home Affairs PS Akafumba. They are also going to go for Hon Garry Nkhombo, Hon Jack Mwimbu, Hon Masebo, Hon Tayali and the PSs at Health, Infrastructure and Finance as soon as next week, they shall sponsor damaging propaganda against these pipo to paint them as corrupt individuals involved in shady deals”.

The group has also persistently sponsored articles on Felix Mutati but are concerned that the scandals trying to link Mutati to corruption are not sticking and told their writers that include 3 recalled Diplomats to write more damaging stories on Mutati that can stick. “Haven’t you noticed how they have persistently written about Mutati? But in our last meeting the group leaders expressed concern that stories on Mutati are not sticking and urged their writers who include 3 recalled Diplomats, one is a former Ambassador and the other two former first secretaries for political and press respectively, to write more damaging stories on Mutati hence what you saw today about the 52million”.

However, their writers again did a bad job on Mutati as the information they released clearly shows that Mutati was not Minister when the decision to build the warehouses given to Savenda where decided. Also, it’s clear that the payment to Savenda was made in 2020 and again Mutati was no longer Minister then.

In fact, the article if anything espouses Mutati’s professionalism as he advised then Agriculture Minister Dora Siliya to follow the law and re-advertise the tender and pick suitable contractor. Minister Mutati played no role in bid selection, tender procedure and had no hand in picking contractor save for only advising the Agricultural Minister then to follow the Law and that Govt was going to pay using domestic resources.

“So even on the article published today, our leaders where not happy with the writers telling them that the story does not implicate Mutati enough but rather vindicates him as a professional at his work, they have urged the writers to come up with something more damaging and something that can implicate Mutati directly but our writers are finding it difficult to establish any wrong doing on the part of Mutati currently or in the past when he served as Minister, the man is just clean, hardworking and professional. So the pressure is on for the 3 recalled Diplomats to find dirt on Mutati”.

The group is meeting 4 days in a week plotting on how they can make the country ungovernable by sponsoring propaganda articles on social media to paint the New Dawn Administration as corrupt and failures on all their campaign promises. We shall soon expose them by names as we have all the names attending the said meetings at Pamodzi Hotel.-Munati TV