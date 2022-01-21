PLOT TO RAID PF ACTING PRESIDENT GIVEN LUBINDA’S HOUSE BY INVESTIGATIVE WINGS UNEARTHED

….As PF MCC incharge of information and publicity Raphael Nakacinda implores the international community to take keen interest in the BRUTAL and REPRESSIVE REGIME led by Mr Hichilema.

Lusaka – Friday, 21 January, 2022 (Smart Eagles)

The binoculars has just zoomed on the ongoing secret scheme couched by UPND to victimize PF members the latest being Acting President Hon. Given LUBINDA.

PF Member of the Central Committee in charge of information and publicity Raphael Nakacinda says Zambians are already aware that the UPND have drawn a list of PF bigwigs to harass and victimize in their usual quest to silence them.

“Our members are offering the much needed checks and balances as required in any logical democracy,” Mr. Nakacinda said.

Mr. Nakacinda says information reaching the PF this evening is that Hon. Lubinda is targeted to be raided either this EVENING or tomorrow begining with his farm then his residence in Chalala.

He said Mr Hichilema has hypnotized his administration and some overzealous DEC and ACC officers who were UPND cadres that all former ministers have stacks and stacks of money hard cash buried in thier homes.

“In their heads PF has millions of dollars in their imaginations which they can feast on as living conditions in the new dark administration appear not to be settling well with what they had envisioned when he lied to them in his fake promises,” Mr. Nakacinda said.

“Their boss thinks by oppressing individuals and institutions crucial in governance he can have a free ride to rape our constitution and cannibalize our resources with his clique of looters of whom he is an agent,” he adds.

Mr. Nakacinda assured what he termed the UPND ‘new dark’ administration that if they so wish they can victimize the entire opposition begining with PF, FDD, EF, Socialist party, PNUP among others but the truth about their evils and corruption will not go unabated and unexposed.

“We strongly condemn this attempt and many others to ransack our veeps house and we shall soon take legal redress in interpreting the provisions of the law that are being abused in broad daylight with impunity. Whatever is causing them to act like they are on steroids will soon be curtailed by the courts of law,” he said.

“The Zambian people desperately demand answers for the opposite unexpected rise in cost of living, they are not interested in these illegal unwarranted political persecutions and DETENTIONS,” Mr. Nakacinda said.

The PF MCC has since implored the international community to take keen interest in the BRUTAL and REPRESSIVE REGIME led by Mr Hichilema.