Pochettino reportedly to replace Southgate as England manager

Mauricio Pochettino finds himself with a plethora of options for his next move after departing Chelsea at the conclusion of the season.

The Argentine manager has already begun contemplating his next steps following his departure from Stamford Bridge by mutual consent after just one season.

Pochettino has expressed interest in potentially taking over the England national team from Gareth Southgate, should the current Three Lions boss step down after Euro 2024.

Additionally, he is reportedly eyeing the managerial position at Manchester United, as per The Telegraph. Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Ittihad is also said to be interested in securing Pochettino’s services.

Pochettino has openly stated that he would welcome the opportunity to manage England, with the possibility of the role becoming available this summer. Southgate has hinted at retirement after Euro 2024 if England emerges victorious in the tournament.

However, Pochettino may receive alternative offers before such a scenario unfolds. Manchester United is expected to part ways with Erik ten Hag this summer, regardless of the outcome of the FA Cup final, and Pochettino is reportedly on their radar.

Under Pochettino’s guidance, Chelsea witnessed impressive attacking prowess from their young players in the Premier League this season, scoring a total of 51 goals from players under the age of 23.

This achievement marks a record in the competition’s history for the highest number of goals scored by a team in a single campaign by players of this age group.

Exiting Chelsea on a high note, Pochettino’s team concluded a challenging season with a winning streak that secured sixth place in the Premier League and European football for the upcoming season.

Joining the ranks of high-profile club managers departing their positions, including Thomas Tuchel, Massimiliano Allegri, Roberto De Zerbi, and Jurgen Klopp, Pochettino leaves Chelsea amidst a period of managerial transition.

As Chelsea embarks on the search for a new coach, they join the likes of Bayern Munich, Juventus, Brighton, and potentially Manchester United in seeking new leadership.