POLAND SAYS IT’S IN ACTIVE CYBERWAR WITH RUSSIA



Poland’s Digital Affairs Minister Krzysztof Gawkowski says Russian intel is waging a full-blown cyberwar, not just probing, but actively attacking Polish systems.





He warned in Berlin that Russian GRU operatives are trying to breach Poland’s cyberspace, targeting everything from government servers to private businesses.





Just hours earlier, a Russian national was arrested in Krakow for hacking multiple Polish companies, infiltrating databases, and messing with their contents.





Authorities say it’s not a one-off – he may be linked to an EU-wide cybercrime ring.





Since Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine, Poland’s been on constant cyber alert, and officials say these state-backed attacks will not be tolerated.



Source: AA