Police and UPND Should Handle Thugs Terrorizing Citizens Just Like Those Inciting Tribal War Are Being Dealt with by the Law- Sikaile Sikaile

Police and UPND Should Handle Thugs Terrorizing Citizens Just Like Those Inciting Tribal War Are Being Dealt with by the Law

Dear Inspector General of Police,

In the past week, we have witnessed two unfortunate incidents involving cadres allegedly associated with the UPND, despite party leaders distancing themselves from these individuals. The first incident involved masked thugs hurling insults at the former president. Secondly, we observed some cadres brandishing machetes. Those thugs were supposed to be booked for public nuisance immediately and clean the streets.

Some of us don’t agree with former president Mr. Edgar and his colleagues, but showering him with such insults is not right. President Hakainde Hichilema, was treated in this similar manner by PF cadres and some of us denounced it. The law should hold him accountable for the wrongs he did but not such insults. Let all those who offended pass through the due legal process.

Mr. Inspector General, this is reminiscent of the chaos that began under the previous administration, and no right-thinking Zambian today wants to see such lawlessness. It is imperative that the police take full responsibility for our national internal security rather than allowing such duties to fall into the hands of thugs. We don’t want these thugs to also grow wings and start urinating into citizens mouths as it was in the past. It just starts like this thus you must be concerned.

The outcome of this negligence could be dire, with thugs potentially attacking police officers or desecrating police premises. We must restore order and sanity in our country. Please ensure that the police force maintains control over security matters and prevents political thugs from assuming duties meant for trained officers.

Furthermore, the UPND provincial and youth leadership must also take responsibility. As the ruling party, UPND leaders should be concerned if individuals are causing trouble in the party’s name. It is essential to demand that those involved face immediate action by law enforcement, including those propagating hate speech. Many of us are still traumatized by the violence we witnessed under the previous administration.

One significant measure of the difference between the past president and the current one is their respective political will to stop thugs from terrorizing citizens. Since 2021, the president has consistently denounced thuggery, in stark contrast to what we saw in the past. Youth leaders, this responsibility falls on you. You know your members, and if these troublemakers are not UPND members, you should question the police’s tolerance.

Zambians rose against thuggery politics in 2021, and they certainly do not wish to see weapons in the wrong hands again. UPND leaders, it is your responsibility to help build a positive image of the president. It is in such incidents that you need to demonstrate your commitment to preserving the president’s reputation.

Thank you for your attention to these urgent matters.

Sincerely,

SIKAILE C SIKAILE

GOOD GOVERNANCE AND HUMAN RIGHTS ACTIVIST