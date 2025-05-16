POLICE ARREST A KITWE BASED YOUTH FOR DEFACING AND DAMAGING OF CURRENCY

May 15, 2025

The Zambia Police Service has apprehended one male suspect in connection with a case of malicious damage to property, specifically involving the defacing and damaging of currency.

The suspect has been identified as Michael Tembo, aged 27 years, of House Number 7770 Chimwemwe, Kitwe, also of Village Zumali, Chief Mwanjabantu, of Petauke District.

Police Spokesperson Rae Hamoonga says the suspect has since been Warned and Cautioned for the subject offense of “The Willful Defacing, Soiling or Damaging of a Coin of the Bank” contrary to Section 67(1)(f) and (3)(b) of the Bank of Zambia Act No. 5 of 2022 of the Laws of Zambia.

“Brief facts of the matter are that the suspect, while acting together with others unknown, between 13th and 14th April, 2025, in Kitwe District, Copperbelt Province, did unlawfully damage a newly issued K5 Coin by dividing its two layers. He proceeded to record a video of the act, while uttering remarks suggesting the coins were fake, referring to them as “gongas”. The video was subsequently posted on a Facebook page known as “Michael Zee11”.



Such actions not only constitute a criminal offense but also have the potential to incite public distrust in the national currency and threaten financial stability,” said Mr Hamoonga in a statement obtained by Smart Eagles.

“The suspect has since been detained at Kitwe Central Police Station, and investigations are ongoing to identify other individuals who may have been involved in the commission of this offense.The Zambia Police Service wishes to remind members of the public that damaging or defacing legal tender is a serious offense punishable by law. Citizens are urged to handle currency with respect and to refrain from conduct that undermines the integrity of the nation’s financial system.”